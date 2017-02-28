Renzo Olivo Moves Into Brasil Open Second Round But Locals Fall

Renzo Olivo advanced to the second round of the Brasil Open as local hopes crashed out in Sao Paolo.

Olivo progressed from his first-round clash against last year's semi-finalist and Spaniard Inigo Cervantes in straight sets on Monday.

Argentina's Olivo fended off 12 break points in his 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 win at the ATP 250 tournament, where Pablo Cuevas is the two-time defending champion.

Seguimos 💪💪 #vamos #wilsontennis #pulver #atpbrasil #brasil Foto: @gastonjacquier A post shared by Renzo Olivo (@renzolii) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Next up for Olivo is fourth seed Joao Sousa on the Brazilian clay courts.

Olivo's countryman Guido Pella and Portuguese Gastao Elias also progressed after eliminating Brazilian pair Guilherme Clezar and Orlando Luz.

Pella accounted for Clezar 6-2 6-3, while Elias defeated Luz 6-2 7-5.