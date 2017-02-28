Tennis
Renzo Olivo Moves Into Brasil Open Second Round But Locals Fall

Olivo progressed from his first-round clash against last year's semi-finalist and Spaniard Inigo Cervantes in straight sets on Monday.

Renzo Olivo advanced to the second round of the Brasil Open as local hopes crashed out in Sao Paolo.

Argentina's Olivo fended off 12 break points in his 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 win at the ATP 250 tournament, where Pablo Cuevas is the two-time defending champion.

 

Next up for Olivo is fourth seed Joao Sousa on the Brazilian clay courts.

Olivo's countryman Guido Pella and Portuguese Gastao Elias also progressed after eliminating Brazilian pair Guilherme Clezar and Orlando Luz.

Pella accounted for Clezar 6-2 6-3, while Elias defeated Luz 6-2 7-5.
