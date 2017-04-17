Recovering Petra Kvitova Keeps Options Open On Roland Garros Return

Petra Kvitova could yet make a surprise return to action at the French Open, just five months on from sustaining severe hand injuries in a knife attack.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova suffered significant injuries to her left hand, prompting surgery to repair tendon and nerve damage, following a shocking incident last December that saw an intruder break into her apartment.

The Czech was anticipated to be sidelined for at least six months, but she has not ruled out the possibility of being fit to play at Roland Garros when the year's second grand slam begins in late May.

In a post via her official Instagram account on Monday, Kvitova wrote: "Hello everyone! I wanted to provide a quick [and hopefully positive] update for you.

"My name will appear on the entry list for Roland Garros tomorrow [Tuesday] because, as the entry deadline approached, I had made good progress in my recovery process and I want to give myself every last opportunity to be able to compete at one of my favourite events.

"This unfortunately does not mean necessarily that I will be ready to play in Paris, but that I'm doing everything possible to give myself the chance and keep a positive mindset.

"There remains a long road ahead but I wanted to share this update with you.

"Thanks for your continued support and I hope to see you soon, Petra."

A spokesperson for Kvitova said last month there was not a "concrete date" in place for the 27-year-old's return.

Kvitova's best performance at the French Open saw her reach the semi-finals in 2012.