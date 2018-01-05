Español
Rain Leads To Further Auckland Open Frustration

Caroline Wozniacki was again left kicking her heels as the last eight players in the ASB Classic were frustrated by rain on Friday.

The Auckland Open quarter-finals were postponed for the second successive day due to rain on Friday.

Inclement weather prevented the matches from being staged on Thursday and it was the same story the following day.

Caroline Wozniacki, the top seed, will now face teenage wildcard Sofia Kenin on Saturday, with the winner returning to Centre Court to contest a semi-final against either Agnieszka Radwanska or qualifier Sachia Vickery later in the day - weather permitting.

Second seed Julia Goerges and Polona Hercog are due to do battle before taking on either Barbora Strycova or Hsieh Su-Wei.

