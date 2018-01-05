Rain Leads To Further Auckland Open Frustration

OMNISPORT

The Auckland Open quarter-finals were postponed for the second successive day due to rain on Friday.

Inclement weather prevented the matches from being staged on Thursday and it was the same story the following day.

Due to inclement weather, Friday's session has been cancelled. As there was no play on Centre Court, eligible ticket holders will be entitled to a refund as per our rain refund policy. Please see the below link for full details. https://t.co/d83mArCoHF pic.twitter.com/1UrEuxZgjm — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) January 5, 2018

Caroline Wozniacki, the top seed, will now face teenage wildcard Sofia Kenin on Saturday, with the winner returning to Centre Court to contest a semi-final against either Agnieszka Radwanska or qualifier Sachia Vickery later in the day - weather permitting.

Second seed Julia Goerges and Polona Hercog are due to do battle before taking on either Barbora Strycova or Hsieh Su-Wei.