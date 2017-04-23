Rafael Nadal Says He Could Never Have Dreamed Of 10 Monte-Carlo Titles

Rafael Nadal said he could not have imagined he would enjoy such sustained success in the Monte-Carlo Masters, after winning the tournament for a remarkable 10th time.

Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-3 on Sunday to set a new record for the most victories at a single ATP World Tour event in the Open Era.

The former world number one's success also represented his 50th tournament win on clay and Nadal was understandably thrilled as he reflected on his efforts.

"I think I played a great final. I'm unbelievably happy to have this trophy with me again," he said in an on-court interview.

"I'm just enjoying the moment because it's something difficult to imagine, to win 10 titles in such an important event like Monte-Carlo. It's difficult to explain the feeling.

"I feel comfortable here. I love to play in these tournaments, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros. It's a very important part of the season for me and a very special one. I'm just enjoying every moment.

"The first time that I was here in 2003 I had probably the best tournament of my career at that moment. Playing the qualifier and going through and playing the third round.

"A lot of years later here we are with 10 titles, that is something that I never dreamed so I can say thanks to life for giving me this opportunity and thanks very much to all the people for all the great support during all the years."