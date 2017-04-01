Rafael Nadal Relishing Another Final After Miami Date

Former world number one Rafael Nadal is excited to be playing in another final as he looks to make it fifth time lucky at the Miami Open.

A four-time runner-up in Miami, Nadal won through to the decider after blitzing Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday.

Nadal now has the chance to finally add the ATP 1000 event to his collection of silverware as he awaits either Roger Federer or Nick Kyrgios in the final.

"It's great to be in the final... For me, doesn't matter the opponent," the 14-time grand-slam champion said.

"I am happy to be in that final again, and I am excited to play another final of an important event."

Nadal added: "My serve worked well. I think I didn't face a break point during the whole match, so that is something that I am very happy with.

"That gives you calm when you have opportunities on the return and you don't convert."