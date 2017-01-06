Rafael Nadal Laments Missed Chances In Milos Raonic Defeat

Rafael Nadal rued missed chances in his 4-6 6-3 6-4 defeat to Milos Raonic at the Brisbane International, before turning his attentions to the Australian Open.

Nadal had two break-point opportunities at 2-2 in the second set on Friday, only for Raonic to hold and force a decider.

A further break chance came and went for Nadal at 2-1 down in the third, as top seed and defending champion Raonic battled back to set up a semi-final tie with Grigor Dimitrov.

"Matches are decided by just a few things," Nadal said. "Probably if I make that cross-court forehand passing shot, I would've had the break in the second set; there's a big chance that we will be here [in the media room] one hour before with a victory, maybe 6-4 6-3, or 6-4 6-4.

#Nadal: "He was more aggressive than me... but I take the positive. It was a small difference" #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/898aNAMqYd — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 6, 2017

"That's tennis. That passing shot was long, and that's it. Then he had the break and the match changes.

"Before he had the break in the second set, I think I was playing better than him. That's my feeling. And I think that's the real feeling. I was being better than him on court, and after that he was better than me… I had a big chance. I didn't convert that chance. And then he was aggressive and he played well.

Big win for Raonic to start 2017 as he gets his 2nd career victory over Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set a #BrisbaneTennis semifinal vs Dimitrov. pic.twitter.com/673Y03UAdu — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) January 6, 2017

"He was a little bit better than me. He deserved [to win], and congrats to him."

Nadal was quick to shift focus to the first major of 2017 in Melbourne, as he bids for just a second hard-court title since his 2013 US Open triumph.

"I feel that there remains one week and a little bit more for the Australian Open start, so I really hope that I can be ready for it, and I'm going to fight and to practise hard to make it happen," he said.

"Then what's going to happen? I cannot predict, but anything is possible."