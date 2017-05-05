Radwanska hopes to be fit for French Open after Madrid withdrawal

OMNISPORT

Agnieszka Radwanska has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right foot injury but hopes to be fit for the French Open.

World number eight Radwanska has been managing the problem over recent months and was due to take on Misaki Doi in her opening match in Spain.

However, the Pole has withdrawn in order to improve her chances of being in top condition to compete at Roland Garros from May 22.

"I've been feeling it actually for a few months but now it's getting worse again," Radwanska said.

"Clay is not helping. Of course I did everything in my power to come here and play but, unfortunately, I would rather take care of that 100 per cent and try to be back in Paris with my form.

"It's just overuse. It's a big inflammation going on. I just need a rest and I just didn't have that rest. I thought it would be good. Maybe, if it was 10 years ago and I had the same injury, it would be good but not this time.

"Hopefully, it's going to be fine. I didn't miss a slam for the last 10 years. It's hard to think that I'm going to miss that. For the moment, I'm preparing to play and hope that I will be ready to play. But, of course, you can't predict everything."