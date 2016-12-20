Petra Kvitova Surgery Goes Well Following Attack

Petra Kvitova's surgery after suffering a severe injury to her left hand when she was attacked by an intruder with a knife in her apartment "went very well".

Kvitova's playing hand will be non-weight bearing for three months as she recovers from an operation to repair damage to tendons and nerves.

Before the surgery, the two-time Wimbledon champion and world number 11 said via Facebook that she was "shaken, but fortunate to be alive" following the incident earlier on Tuesday.

A statement from Kvitova's representatives read: "Petra has undergone surgery for three hours and 45 minutes. Considering the extent of the damage, the surgery went very well.

You're a fighter @Petra_Kvitova with a big heart. You will come back even stronger! I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery. — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) December 21, 2016

"Doctors repaired damage to tendons in all five digits of the left hand as well as two nerves.

"Petra will wear a cast on her hand for 6-8 weeks and will be unable to bear weight for three months.

"We hope to have more information [on Wednesday]."

It had earlier been announced that a foot injury would keep Kvitova from competing at the Hopman Cup next month.

She suffered a stress fracture in her right foot and a slower-than expected recovery led her to withdraw from the team event that starts on January 1.