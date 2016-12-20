Petra Kvitova Surgery Goes Well Following Attack
Kvitova's playing hand will be non-weight bearing for three months.
Petra Kvitova's surgery after suffering a severe injury to her left hand when she was attacked by an intruder with a knife in her apartment "went very well".
Kvitova's playing hand will be non-weight bearing for three months as she recovers from an operation to repair damage to tendons and nerves.
Before the surgery, the two-time Wimbledon champion and world number 11 said via Facebook that she was "shaken, but fortunate to be alive" following the incident earlier on Tuesday.
A statement from Kvitova's representatives read: "Petra has undergone surgery for three hours and 45 minutes. Considering the extent of the damage, the surgery went very well.
"Doctors repaired damage to tendons in all five digits of the left hand as well as two nerves.
"Petra will wear a cast on her hand for 6-8 weeks and will be unable to bear weight for three months.
"We hope to have more information [on Wednesday]."
It had earlier been announced that a foot injury would keep Kvitova from competing at the Hopman Cup next month.
She suffered a stress fracture in her right foot and a slower-than expected recovery led her to withdraw from the team event that starts on January 1.