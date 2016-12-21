Petra Kvitova Faces At Least Six Months Out

Petra Kvitova will "do everything she can" to compete at the highest level again but her return to the WTA circuit may not be for at least six months.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered damage to tendons and nerves in her playing hand after she was attacked by an intruder with a knife in her apartment on Tuesday.

Kvitova was "shaken, but fortunate to be alive" following the incident and underwent over three hours of surgery to repair the damage.

Representatives for the world number 11 confirmed she was in "good spirits" after the operation but faced a tough battle to get back on the court in 2017.

Update on @Petra_Kvitova: out of surgery, in a cast and unable to bear weight on hand for three months. pic.twitter.com/Yi4bvkHrEO — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) December 20, 2016

A statement read: "Surgeon Radek Kebrle said that the operation on Petra's left hand went very well, with no complications.

"Petra will be on bed rest for 14 days, she will begin slow rehabilitation at around 6-8 weeks post operation.

"If that rehabilitation process goes well, Petra should be able to grip a racket for the first time [but not play tennis] at three months.

"The best-case scenario is that Petra will be able to return to the tennis court after six months. It is too soon to specify when precisely she can return to competition, but Petra is ready to do everything she can to get back competing at the highest level.

"Petra is happy with how the operation went and is in good spirits."