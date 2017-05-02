Petra Kvitova Back On Court With French Open On Horizon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has raised hopes that she could play at the French Open by posting a picture of herself practicing on court.

Kvitova said she was fortunate to be alive after the 27-year-old was the victim of a knife attack in her apartment last December.

The Czech underwent surgery on her left hand to repair tendon and nerve damage and was expected to be out of action for at least six months.

However, the former world number two was back with a racquet in hand on the clay in Monaco on Tuesday, just over a few weeks before the second grand slam of the year at Roland Garros.

"Hello guys. I hope this picture makes you as happy as it makes me!" Kvitova posted on Instagram.

"I am in Monaco and guess what? I'm back on the tennis court, hitting with some proper balls and reunited with my dear friend @wilsontennis racquet."

Kvitova recently stated that she wants to giver herself every opportunity to play in the French Open.