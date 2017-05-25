Kvitova practises at Roland Garros ahead of participation announcement

Petra Kvitova has returned to the courts of Roland Garros, ahead of an announcement on whether she will make her competitive comeback at the French Open.

Kvitova has yet to play in 2017 after sustaining serious injuries to her left hand last December when an intruder broke into the Czech's apartment and attacked her with a knife.

Friday will bring confirmation of whether the two-time Wimbledon champion intends to participate in the year's second grand slam, with Kvitova set to hold a news conference following the women's singles draw.

The 27-year-old was fit enough to hold a practice session on Thursday and her presence was warmly welcomed by Roland Garros' official Twitter account, which posted: "We are happy to see you!"