Two decades on from Petr Korda's lone grand slam singles triumph at the Australian Open, his son Sebastian Korda prevailed in the boys' competition at the same event.

The 17-year-old defeated Taiwan's Chun Hsin Tseng 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 on Saturday in Melbourne, where his father beat Marcelo Rios in straight sets in the 1998 men's final.

The Victorian capital appears to bring out the best in the family, Petr's daughter Jessica Korda, a professional golfer, having triumphed in the women's Australian Open at Royal Melbourne in 2012.

🏆&✂️= #AusOpen victory for @SebiKorda 20 years after his father, Petr, won Down Under.



"Sebi is carrying the tradition... It’s something which is making me very proud. But most importantly, he’s showing people how much he cares about tennis."



➡️ https://t.co/fdgnAOsyad pic.twitter.com/CZATeBuW0k — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) January 27, 2018

"It's definitely special, including being here in Australia," Sebastian said.

"I mean, my sister won her first title here, as well. My dad won his only grand slam title here, so it's very special."

Sebastian's sister Nelly also plays on the LPGA Tour, while their mother Regina Rajchrtova was a professional tennis player, representing Czechoslovakia at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.