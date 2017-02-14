Pavlyuchenkova Sends Jankovic Packing From Doha on Rain-Hit day

OMNISPORT

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Jelena Jankovic in the only match to reach a conclusion on a rain-wrecked day at the Qatar Open.

Pavlyuchenkova beat Jankovic 6-1 6-4 in Doha, their match played out over almost five hours as the weather played havoc with the tournament for a second straight day.

Just three other matches were able to start on Tuesday, Lauren Davis taking a set off Roberta Vinci in the only contest to advance beyond the opening stages.