Pablo Cuevas Stays On Course For Sao Paulo Three-Peat

Pablo Cuevas is one win away from a third successive Brasil Open title after beating top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6 (7-2) in Sao Paulo.

Cuevas had produced a stunning fightback from a set and 4-1 down to beat Diego Schwartzman in the last eight, but enjoyed a more comfortable day's work on Saturday.

After racing through the opening set, the Uruguayan did give up an early break in the second to Carreno Busta - the man he beat in last year's final.

However, Cuevas soon got back on level terms and dominated a tie-break to set up a final meeting with Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who was forced to save a match point before completing a 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-2 victory over Joao Sousa.

Portugal's Sousa served for victory at 5-4 up in the second set, but failed to hold his nerve and was easily beaten in the decider.

As a result, Ramos-Vinolas has the chance to claim a second ATP World Tour title, his first having been secured last July at the Swedish Open.
