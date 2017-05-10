Novak Djokovic Quiet On Super-Coach Andre Agassi Rumors

World number two Novak Djokovic remained quiet on reports eight-time major winner Andre Agassi is set to become his new coach.

Djokovic split from Boris Becker last December and announced last week he had parted ways with the remainder of his coaching staff, including long-term coach Marian Vajda.

The 13-time major winner said he will appoint someone who has "been through similar experiences" to him after seeing his stranglehold on the men's game loosen since completing a career Grand Slam by winning the 2016 French Open.

Agassi has thus been tipped to become his new coach, but Djokovic gave nothing away after beating Nicolas Almagro 6-1 4-6 7-5 in the second round of the Madrid Open.

"I'm not going to say anything about that," Djokovic told Sky Sports when quizzed on the Agassi rumours.

"When the time comes and whenever I find the right person I'll let you guys know."

On his far-from routine victory over Almagro, he added: "Another battle, another drama.

"I guess I'm supposed to be tested each match and if there are any positives out of this match, it's the mental strength that I managed to find in the crucial moments.

"Obviously wins like this serve a lot to my psychological aspect and the confidence levels as well, which are not really high obviously this year.

"I've lost many matches, many close, tough matches so I'm really glad that I've managed to overcome this one."