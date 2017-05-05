Novak Djokovic Parts With Entire Coaching Team

Novak Djokovic has parted company with his entire coaching team in a move he has described as "shock therapy" that will help him improve his results.

The world number two split from coach Boris Becker in December, but results in 2017 have continued to be disappointing.

Novak Djokovic announces he has mutually split with coach Marian Vajda, fitness trainer Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physio Miljan Amanovic. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) May 5, 2017

Though he beat world number one Andy Murray at the Qatar Open in January, Djokovic was stunned in the second round of the Australian Open by Denis Istomin and has won just six of his nine matches on the ATP Tour since, suffering a pair of defeats to Nick Kyrgios and losing to David Goffin at the Monte Carlo Masters.

And in a statement on his website, Djokovic confirmed he had parted with Marian Vajda – who had became his coach in 2006 and remained on the team after being replaced by Becker – fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch, and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic.