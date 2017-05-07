Novak Djokovic Hints at Super-Coach Appointment

OMNISPORT

Novak Djokovic has hinted at bringing in a big name as his next coach as he looks to return to his brilliant best.

Having parted company with Boris Becker last December, the Serbian announced on Friday that he had split from the remainder of his team, including long-term coach Marian Vajda.

A 12-time grand slam champion, Djokovic won the first two majors in 2016, but has since suffered a dip in form and lost the number-one ranking to Andy Murray.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the Madrid Open, Djokovic suggested it will not be long before he has a new coach.

"It's going to be someone that has been through similar experiences like I have," he explained.

"Not too many people in the past in tennis have managed to get to that stage and play at that level, so I'll see.

"I'm thinking slowly and thoroughly about it. I don't want to take things with a rush.

"I also know that I'll not stay by myself without a tennis coach for too long. I'm sure difficult paths lead to beautiful destinations."

The most successful period of Djokovic's career came with six-time slam champion Becker by his side, while Murray has flourished under the guidance of a 'super coach' in Ivan Lendl.

In addition, Stefan Edberg enjoyed a stint as Roger Federer's coach and Rafael Nadal recently added Carlos Moya – another former world number one – to his coaching team.