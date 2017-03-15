Novak Djokovic Edges Through Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal Set Up Clash

Novak Djokovic remains on track at the BNP Paribas Open as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set up a last-16 clash at Indian Wells.

Three-time defending champion Djokovic came through his test on Tuesday, beating Juan Martin del Potro 7-5 4-6 6-1.

The Serbian second seed will face Nick Kyrgios, who beat Alexander Zverev in a battle of young talents, in the loaded quarter of the draw at the ATP 1000 event.

The winner of that encounter takes on either Federer or Nadal in a quarter-final after the two greats advanced.

DJOKOVIC GETS JOB DONE

Djokovic was always going to be pushed by Del Potro, but he managed to fight out a three-set victory.

The Serbian showed some improved form, particularly when it mattered, as Del Potro won just three return points in the deciding set.

But five-time champion Djokovic faces another massive test in Kyrgios, the Australian who beat him in Acapulco.

FEDAL ONCE MORE

Federer will meet Nadal for the 36th time to add another chapter to their great rivalry.

Swiss ninth seed Federer was unable to break the Steve Johnson serve, but claimed a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) win.

Nadal continued his strong record over Fernando Verdasco, making it 16 wins in 19 meetings against his fellow Spaniard with a 6-3 7-5 victory.

Federer and Nadal have already met this year, the former winning an enthralling Australian Open final in January.

YOUNG GUNS SHINE

In a clash between two players tipped to have big futures, Kyrgios was too good for Zverev 6-3 6-4.

The 21-year-old Australian did not face a break point against teenager Zverev.

NISHIKORI, SOCK THROUGH

Kei Nishikori outclassed Gilles Muller 6-2 6-2 to set up a clash against Donald Young, who beat 14th seed Lucas Pouille 6-4 1-6 6-3.

Jack Sock saved four match points before getting past Grigor Dimitrov 3-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) and the American next faces Malek Jaziri, who was a surprise 6-4 3-6 6-3 winner over Taylor Fritz.