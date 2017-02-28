No Trouble For Womens Seeds In Mexico
French second seed Mladenovic opened proceedings with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Varvara Lepchenko on the hard courts in Mexico on Monday.
Seeds Kristina Mladenovic, Lesia Tsurenko and Andrea Petkovic advanced to the second round of the WTA Abierto Mexicano Telcel.
After losing in the third round in Dubai last week, Mladenovic needed a little over an hour to book a second-round showdown with Heather Watson, who outlasted Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-5 6-3.
"It was difficult for me, too, because I arrived just two days ago from Dubai," Mladenovic said.
"I'm still a bit jetlagged and it's totally different conditions here, but I'm just very happy with the win."
Ukraine's seventh seed Tsurenko eased past Chloe Paquet 6-2 6-1.
Awaiting Tsurenko in the next round is either Julia Goerges or Kateryna Bondarenko.
As for eighth-seeded German Petkovic, she rallied to beat qualifier Jamie Loeb 2-6 6-1 6-3.
Elsewhere, Pauline Parmentier prevailed 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 against Nicole Gibbs, Shelby Rogers trumped Louisa Chirico 6-2 6-2 in an all-American affair, while Kirsten Flipkens outlasted Renata Zarazua 7-5 6-7 (1-7) 6-1.