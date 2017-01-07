'No Pressure' On Qatar Final Insists Andy Murray

Andy Murray believes he is in fine fettle heading into the Australian Open, regardless of the result in Saturday's Qatar Open final against Novak Djokovic.

The top two players on the ATP Tour booked their spots in the showdown in contrasting manners on Friday, Djokovic saving five match points before coming through 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 against Fernando Verdasco.

Murray, meanwhile, was relatively comfortable in seeing off Tomas Berdych 6-3 6-4 to start this season the way he finished the last - with a final against Djokovic.

The Scot has been beaten by Djokovic in each of his last four appearances in the Australian Open final, but his stellar form of 2016 has carried over into the early stages of a new campaign.

"I do not have a lot of pressure for tomorrow's match," he said.

"But I do not know what tomorrow's game would have to do with what happens in Australia, we'll play a lot more matches before we play there.

"It's been a very positive week, I've played five games and some very competitive sets, so I'll be prepared for when I start the Australian Open.

"It's a great test tomorrow. To start the year, it's great to play against one of the best in the world.

"We know each other's games better than we know anyone else's."