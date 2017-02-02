No Andy Murray For Great Britain In Davis Cup

Great Britain will be without world number one Andy Murray for their Davis Cup first-round tie against Canada.

Murray was a notable absentee as captain Leon Smith named his team of Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot for the clash starting in Ottawa on Friday.

A three-time grand-slam champion, Murray suffered a stunning 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 defeat to unheralded German Mischa Zverev in the round of 16 of the Australian Open last month.

"It's the right thing for him to do what he's doing, stay at home, get some rest after what was an unbelievable three or four months for him and focus on these four here who are really good players," Smith said.

"We've got so much confidence in what they can do."

Canada will also be without world number three Milos Raonic for the tie due to an injury sustained at Melbourne Park.