Nick Kyrgios Out In Rome And A Roland Garros Doubt

Nick Kyrgios has been forced to withdraw from the Internazionali BNL d'Italia due to a hip injury, placing his participation at the French Open in jeopardy.

The enigmatic Australian was defeated by eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the last 16 at the Madrid Open last week, and was due to take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round in Rome on Tuesday.

However, tournament organisers confirmed the world number 18 had pulled out with a hip problem – a concern for Kyrgios with the French Open set to get under way on May 28.

Lucky loser Alexandr Dolgopolov has taken Kyrgios' place and will face Bautista Agut.

Kyrgios doing everything wrong tactically, zero intensity, poor serving. Nadal in total control up a set and a break — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 11, 2017

Kyrgios, who has shunned a full-time coach in the past, is currently linking up with Sebastien Grosjean in order to develop his game.

"I'm officially starting here [in Rome]. But in fact, I'm continuing to help Nick as I've been doing since February in Boca Raton, Florida," Grosjean told L'Equipe.

"When he got back from Australia in February, we started to spend some days together. And we kept doing it.

"The truth is, I don't want to spend 25 weeks a year at his side. Nick needs a certain freedom. You have to be there when necessary, but let him express himself. He doesn't need someone full-time."