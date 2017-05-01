Nadal: 10th French Open title would be enormous

OMNISPORT

With a 10th French Open triumph on the cards for Rafael Nadal in 2017, his uncle and trainer Toni Nadal says the achievement would be "enormous".

Nadal recently became the first man to win an ATP Tour event 10 times with victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which he followed up with a 10th Barcelona Open title.

As well as his titles on clay, Nadal has also reached hard-court finals in Miami, Acapulco and the Australian Open and his uncle believes history is on the cards.

He told the official website of Roland Garros: "For us, winning at Monaco is incredible.

"So you can understand that given what Roland-Garros represents to us Spaniards, winning 10 times in Paris would be enormous."

The former world number one was forced to skip his favourite major last year in an injury-hit campaign and his coach described the struggles his nephew had with motivating himself to come back.

"Look, it was what he's been doing all his life," Toni added.

"I never wonder whether it's difficult or not, you know, because you can't alter things that happen in life.

"Sometimes, in moments like those, when Rafael began to say: 'No, not with the injury...' I always answered back: 'That's just the way it is. Don't ever start telling yourself that it's difficult because if you tell yourself that it's too difficult, we won't end up doing it.'

"Difficult is the way things are."