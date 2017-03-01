Tennis
AFP

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Advances As Eugenie Bouchard Bows Out In Mexico

Bencic, 19, had beaten the Croatian twice previously, but the 34-year-old broke seven times to clinch victory at the WTA International event.

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and Monica Puig reached the Abierto Mexicano Telcel second round as Eugenie Bouchard bowed out on Tuesday.

Top seed Lucic-Baroni, making her first appearance since her fairytale run to the Australian Open semi-finals, proved too good for Belinda Bencic 7-5 6-4.

Bencic, 19, had beaten the Croatian twice previously, but the 34-year-old broke seven times to clinch victory at the WTA International event.

It was another good day for the seeds in Acapulco.

Puig battled past Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone 6-4 7-6 (7-4) and Jelena Ostapenko cruised to a 6-2 6-2 win over Danka Kovinic.

The fifth-seeded Christina McHale, the 2014 runner-up, beat French qualifier Fiona Ferro 6-4 6-4.

The only seed to fall was Bouchard, who suffered a surprise 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 loss to Ajla Tomljanovic.

It marked a first WTA Tour win since 2015 for Tomljanovic, who was making her return from injury.

Daniela Hantuchova made the most of her wildcard, the Slovakian beating Yanina Wickmayer 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Julia Goerges battled past Kateryna Bondarenko 2-6 6-4 6-3 and Madison Brengle edged Annika Beck 4-6 6-3 6-2.

In a clash between two American qualifiers, Taylor Townsend overcame Jennifer Brady 7-5 7-6 (7-4).
Previous Roger Federer Fitness 'Unknown' Ahead Of Dubai Ope
Read
Roger Federer Fitness 'Unknown' Ahead Of Dubai Opener
Next Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Cruise Through In Aca
Read
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Cruise Through In Acapulco