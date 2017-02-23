Milos Raonic Reaches Quarter-Finals On Good Day For Seeds
Raonic, the top seed, broke serve once in each set to get past world number 59 Coric, the talented Croatian continuing his return from injury.
Milos Raonic advanced to the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals as the seeds enjoyed a good day.
The Canadian served 12 aces to beat Borna Coric 6-3 7-6 (7-2) at the ATP 250 event on a rain-hit Wednesday.
Awaiting him in the quarter-finals is Kyle Edmund, the British eighth seed edging past Lu Yen-hsun 6-3 3-6 6-2.
All four seeds in action advanced.
Jack Sock and Steve Johnson set up an all-American quarter-final with straight-sets wins.
Sock eased past Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4 6-1 and Johnson was too good for Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-1.