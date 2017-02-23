Milos Raonic Reaches Quarter-Finals On Good Day For Seeds

Milos Raonic advanced to the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals as the seeds enjoyed a good day.

The Canadian served 12 aces to beat Borna Coric 6-3 7-6 (7-2) at the ATP 250 event on a rain-hit Wednesday.

Raonic, the top seed, broke serve once in each set to get past world number 59 Coric, the talented Croatian continuing his return from injury.

Murray, Nadal, Wawrinka & Dimitrov confirmed for Aegon Championships at the Queen's Club, which is also on Raonic's schedule. — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) February 23, 2017

Awaiting him in the quarter-finals is Kyle Edmund, the British eighth seed edging past Lu Yen-hsun 6-3 3-6 6-2.

All four seeds in action advanced.

Jack Sock and Steve Johnson set up an all-American quarter-final with straight-sets wins.

Sock eased past Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4 6-1 and Johnson was too good for Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-1.