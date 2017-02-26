Tennis
Milos Raonic Pulls Out To Hand Jack Sock Delray Beach Title

Top seed Raonic was unable to participate due to a reported hamstring problem.

Milos Raonic was forced to withdraw from the final of the Delray Beach Open due to injury, handing Jack Sock the title.

Top seed Raonic was unable to participate due to a reported hamstring problem, giving Sock a walkover and his second ATP Tour win of the year following his success at the ASB Classic in Auckland last month.

 

The news was announced just over an hour before play was due to begin, with Sock instead to meet Jesse Levine in an exhibition match to appease the fans in Florida.

World number four Raonic had seen off Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals, while Sock - the third seed - had overcome Donald Young.
