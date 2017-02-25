Milos Raonic, Juan Martin Del Potro Reach Delray Beach Semis

Top seed Milos Raonic booked his spot in the semi-finals of the Delray Beach Open and he was joined by Juan Martin del Potro.

Raonic recovered from a slow start to see off eighth seed Kyle Edmund 4-6 6-3 6-4 in Friday's quarter-final clash.

Edmund claimed the only break of the first set before holding to love to seal the opener on the hard courts in Florida.

Raonic, though, hit back by winning three successive games to close out the second set and level the match and the Canadian star never looked back after breaking early in the third at the ATP 250 tournament.

Standing in the way of Raonic and a berth in the final is seventh seed Del Potro.

Del Potro - winner of the 2009 US Open - ended Sam Querrey's title defence in two sets.

Defending champion Querrey was unable to upstage Del Potro, who did not face a break point throughout his 7-5 7-5 victory.

The other winner was Jack Sock after the third seed defeated fellow American and seed Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Sock will face Donald Young in the last four.