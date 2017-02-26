Milos Raonic Holds Off Juan Martin Del Potro To Reach Final

Milos Raonic held off Juan Martin del Potro to advance to the final of the Delray Beach Open, where he will face Jack Sock.

Top-seed Canadian and world number four Raonic ended the run of Del Potro in straight sets in Saturday's semi-final.

Seeking his ninth ATP Tour title, Raonic downed the seventh seed 6-3 7-6 (8-6) after one hour, 47 minutes in Florida.

Raonic used his solid service game to reach Sunday's decider, having fired down 17 aces while winning 83 per cent of his first serves.

A great fight out there tonight! https://t.co/N4wK4JuYIy — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) February 26, 2017

He also converted two of seven break points against the 2009 U.S. Open champion, who was making just his second tournament appearance of the season due to ongoing wrist problems.

Next up for Raonic is Sock after the American upstaged countryman Donald Young.

Sock - the third seed and winner of the ASB Classic in Auckland last month - was too good as he posted a 6-4 7-6 (7-2) earlier on Saturday.