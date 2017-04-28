Mercedes Star Lewis Hamilton Inspired By Serena Williams

Lewis Hamilton says he was inspired by "born leader" Serena Williams after the world number one's riposte to alleged racist comments made by Ilie Nastase.

Romania's Fed Cup captain Nastase was last week accused of speculating over the colour of Williams' unborn baby, prompting the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to launch an investigation.

Record-breaking American Williams responded with an Instagram post aimed at Nastase which included part of a poem from writer Maya Angelou.

Williams wrote: "Does my sassiness upset you? Why are you beset with gloom? You may shoot me with your words...you may try to kill me with your hatefulness, but still like air, I rise."

✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Mercedes driver Hamilton spoke of his admiration for the 23-time grand slam singles champion ahead of the Russian Grand Prix this weekend.

"I'm very much with her in what she said," said the three-time Formula One world champion, who re-posted Williams' message on Instagram.

"I thought it was beautiful what she wrote as a powerful, independent black woman. I just think she's awesome.

"She's not only one of the greatest people I know, but she's just a born leader and so rather than react in a negative way, reading what she's written just inspires me and hopefully inspires others."