Marian Cilic Finally Shows Signs Of Life To Beat Paire

Top seed Marin Cilic secured safe passage into the second round of the Rotterdam Open with a three-set win over Benoit Paire.

Victory was just Cilic's second of 2017 after first-round exits in Chennai and Montpellier sandwiched a defeat in round two of the Australian Open.

But the world number seven clicked into gear in the Netherlands, coming from behind to seal progression 5-7 6-3 6-2.

Cilic found himself behind, having burned two set points in the opener, but he levelled things in the second and reeled off five games in a row - including a hold that featured six saved break points - in the decider to book a meeting with Borna Coric in the next round.

Sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga cruised past Greek wildcard Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (7-2), with Gilles Muller awaiting him after a 6-3 6-2 win over world number 317 Tallon Griekspoor.

Tsonga said of his low-ranking opponent: "It was difficult, as I did not know him at all. That's unusual on the Tour, never seeing somebody at all. I didn't know where to play at the start or what to expect."

Reigning champion Martin Klizan was a three-set winner against Fernando Verdasco and he will play Philipp Kohlschreiber in round two after the German beat Lucas Pouille.