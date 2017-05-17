Maria Sharapova Vows To 'Rise Up Again' After French Open Snub

Maria Sharapova insists she will "rise up again" after being snubbed by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) as a wildcard entrant at the French Open.

FFT president Bernard Giudicelli announced on Tuesday that Sharapova would not be invited to play at Roland Garros this month.

The five-time major winner only made her comeback from a 15-month doping ban in April but was expected to return to the grand slam stage in Paris having been handed wildcard entries at Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome.

Giuidicelli explained the decision in a live broadcast on Facebook, saying: "There can be a wildcard for return from injuries; there cannot be a wildcard for return from doping."

However, former world number one Sharapova suggested the blow will not stop her aiming to return to the top of the women's game.

"If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday," Sharapova posted on Twitter.

"No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many."

Shortly after the FFT announcement Sharapova took to the court for her Internazionali BNL d'Italia second-round match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, retiring while 2-1 up in the deciding set due to what appeared to be a thigh injury.

The Russian's next chance to return to the major arena will come at Wimbledon, for which she has already earned a place in the qualifiers by securing a top-200 ranking this week.

Whether the All England Club will grant Sharapova wildcard entry into the main draw remains to be seen.