Maria Sharapova to Learn Roland Garros Wildcard Call on May 16
Opinion has been divided over the awarding of wildcards to Maria Sharapova, but the Russian may get another one for the French Open.
OMNISPORT
Maria Sharapova will learn on May 16 whether she will be handed a wildcard entry to the French Open.
The Russian returned to action with a straight sets victory over Roberta Vinci on Wednesday following a 15-month ban for taking the banned substance meldonium.
Having been awarded a wildcard to compete in Stuttgart, the former world number one could be afforded the same opportunity for Roland Garros next month, tournament organisers confirmed.
Sharapova is a two-time French Open champion, but her return to competitive action as a wildcard in Germany has not been welcomed by all.
Indeed, Wednesday's opponent Roberta Vinci was one of the many critics of the decision.
The Italian said: "She is of course a great player, I have nothing against her.
"She made her mistakes for sure, but she paid and I think she can return to play – but without any wildcards."
Sharapova, 30, has won five grand slam titles, the last of which came in France in 2014.