Maria Sharapova to Learn Roland Garros Wildcard Call on May 16

Maria Sharapova will learn on May 16 whether she will be handed a wildcard entry to the French Open.

The Russian returned to action with a straight sets victory over Roberta Vinci on Wednesday following a 15-month ban for taking the banned substance meldonium.

Having been awarded a wildcard to compete in Stuttgart, the former world number one could be afforded the same opportunity for Roland Garros next month, tournament organisers confirmed.

Sharapova is a two-time French Open champion, but her return to competitive action as a wildcard in Germany has not been welcomed by all.

Indeed, Wednesday's opponent Roberta Vinci was one of the many critics of the decision.

The Italian said: "She is of course a great player, I have nothing against her.

"She made her mistakes for sure, but she paid and I think she can return to play – but without any wildcards."

Sharapova, 30, has won five grand slam titles, the last of which came in France in 2014.