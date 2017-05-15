Tennis
Maria Sharapova Clinches Wimbledon Qualifier Place Following McHale Win

Maria Sharapova insisted she had no idea that Monday's straight-sets WTA Internazionali BNL d'Italia win against Christina McHale had sealed a spot in the Wimbledon qualifiers.

The Russian's 6-4 6-2 triumph in Rome ensured she will move into the world's top 200, which secures a qualifying berth for the grass-court grand slam. Should she reach the semis in Italy, she would be set for a place in the main draw at SW19.

Sharapova will learn on Tuesday if she is to be given a wildcard for the French Open, with the 30-year-old having only returned from a 15-month doping ban last month.

Told in her post-match media conference that she had opened to the door to a Wimbledon return, Sharapova – champion at the All England Club in 2004 – said: "I don't know how the Wimbledon qualifying works or the rankings. I'm not really aware of that.

"Winning matches will get me places, so if that's where it got me, then I will take it.

"I think maybe you guys assume that I know these things, but I genuinely want to take care of each and every single week, and every single match is a priority for me.

"The fact that I'm back and playing three weeks in a row now and three events in a row for me is a big deal. That's my focus."

Wimbledon makes its call on wildcard entries on June 20.
