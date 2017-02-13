Madison Brengle and Christina McHale Reach Qatar Total Open Final Draw

WTA

Christina McHale made it into the main draw of the Qatar Total Open, beating Johanna Larsson 7-6, 6-4.

Larsson had earlier progressed to the final round of qualifying by beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Madison Brengle brushed Zheng Saisai aside 6-2, 6-1 to make it into the main draw.

The American needed only an hour and four minutes to progress, picking up easy points against her opponent's error-strewn game.

In the matches left over from the weekend, Camila Giorgi sprang a shock on seventh seed Annika Beck, taking it to a deciding set before wrapping it up 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

The Italian couldn't continue her run against Lauren Davis in the final round of qualifying, however, forced into retirement with the score at 7-5, 2-5.