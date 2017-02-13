Madison Brengle and Christina McHale Reach Qatar Total Open Final Draw
The Delaware and New Jersey natives both overcame their final round of qualifying encounters to reach the main draw in Doha.
Christina McHale made it into the main draw of the Qatar Total Open, beating Johanna Larsson 7-6, 6-4.
Larsson had earlier progressed to the final round of qualifying by beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
Madison Brengle brushed Zheng Saisai aside 6-2, 6-1 to make it into the main draw.
The American needed only an hour and four minutes to progress, picking up easy points against her opponent's error-strewn game.
In the matches left over from the weekend, Camila Giorgi sprang a shock on seventh seed Annika Beck, taking it to a deciding set before wrapping it up 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
The Italian couldn't continue her run against Lauren Davis in the final round of qualifying, however, forced into retirement with the score at 7-5, 2-5.