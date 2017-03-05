Lesia Tsurenko Claims Acapulco Title After Beating Kristina Mladenovic

Lesia Tsurenko claimed her third WTA Tour title with a surprise win over Kristina Mladenovic in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel final.

The Ukrainian seventh seed was too good for Frenchwoman Mladenovic in a 6-1 7-5 victory in Acapulco on Saturday.

Tsurenko has now won a title in each of the last three years, with her latest success improving her record in WTA finals to 3-0, and made it four victories in five meetings with Mladenovic.

She broke the Mladenovic serve seven times throughout the 80-minute contest, although there were only three holds in the second set.

Tsurenko made a dream start by winning the opening five games, before a rollercoaster second set was secured with a break in the 11th game followed by a rare hold.

Mladenovic, the second seed at the WTA International event, was aiming to add to her St Petersburg title from February, but instead saw her record slip to 1-4 in finals.