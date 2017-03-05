Tennis
Getty Images

Lesia Tsurenko Claims Acapulco Title After Beating Kristina Mladenovic

The Ukrainian seventh seed was too good for Frenchwoman Mladenovic in a 6-1 7-5 victory in Acapulco on Saturday.

Lesia Tsurenko claimed her third WTA Tour title with a surprise win over Kristina Mladenovic in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel final.

The Ukrainian seventh seed was too good for Frenchwoman Mladenovic in a 6-1 7-5 victory in Acapulco on Saturday.

Tsurenko has now won a title in each of the last three years, with her latest success improving her record in WTA finals to 3-0, and made it four victories in five meetings with Mladenovic.

She broke the Mladenovic serve seven times throughout the 80-minute contest, although there were only three holds in the second set.

Tsurenko made a dream start by winning the opening five games, before a rollercoaster second set was secured with a break in the 11th game followed by a rare hold.

Mladenovic, the second seed at the WTA International event, was aiming to add to her St Petersburg title from February, but instead saw her record slip to 1-4 in finals.
Previous Ashleigh Barty Breaks New Ground In Kuala Lumpur A
Read
Ashleigh Barty Breaks New Ground In Kuala Lumpur And Makes It To Last Four
Next Rafael Nadal Lost For Ideas In Acapulco Final
Read
Rafael Nadal Lost For Ideas In Acapulco Final