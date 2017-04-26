Laslo Djere Stuns Viktor Troicki In Budapest

Laslo Djere dug himself out of a hole to claim a shock win over Viktor Troicki in an all-Serbian second-round match at the Hungarian Open to set up a quarter-final against Fernando Verdasco.

Ranked 184th in the world, Djere lost the first five games of the match against his compatriot in Budapest on Wednesday, but came storming back to defeat the seventh seed 7-5 6-2.

Djere, winner of his first ATP World Tour main draw match in Marrakech earlier this month, saved two set points before taking the opener and broke twice in the second set to go through.

The 21-year-old outsider will now face fourth seed Verdasco after the experienced Spaniard ousted wildcard Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Verdasco saved two set points in a tie-break and broke three times in the second set to march into the last eight.

Ivo Karlovic, the second seed, and qualifier Aljaz Bedene also advanced at the expense of Damir Dzumhur and Robin Haase respectively.