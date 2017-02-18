Landmark Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Win Means Final With David Goffin

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will face David Goffin in the final of the Rotterdam Open on Sunday after the Frenchman saw off Tomas Berdych in straight sets to claim the 400th win of his career.

Tsonga was beaten by Berdych in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in January, but gained revenge with a 6-3 6-4 victory on Saturday.

The sixth seed has reached at least the last eight of every tournament he has entered this year and will play in his first final of 2017 after a victory which owed so much to a superb display of serving.

He's in the semi-final! Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 🇫🇷 beats Marin Cililc 🇭🇷 after two tiebreaks 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5). Nice battle guys! 👏 #abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/DCBDvRpQjA — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) February 17, 2017

Tsonga, who beat top seed Marin Cilic in the previous round, won 88 per cent of points on his first serve and did not face a break point, with Berdych broken once in each set.

Goffin will play in his second final in the space of a week courtesy of an emphatic 6-1 6-3 triumph over qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The third seed from Belgium lost to Grigor Dimitrov in a Sofia Open showdown last Sunday, but will get another opportunity to win a first title since 2014 seven days later.

Goffin ousted Dimitrov in the last eight in the Netherlands and made light work of accounting for outsider Herbert, who was broken four times by the in-form world number 11.