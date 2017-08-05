Kokkinakis upsets Berdych to reach maiden ATP Tour final

Thanasi Kokkinakis upset top seed Tomas Berdych in the last four of the Los Cabos Open to reach his first ATP Tour final, where Sam Querrey awaits.

The Australian wildcard came from a set down to defeat Berdych, eventually winning 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

The 21-year-old has suffered a series of injuries since 2015, only making his comeback in this year's French Open.

But his chances of climbing back up the rankings have been significantly helped by his run in Mexico.

Kokkinakis will face tough opposition for his maiden title, however, with second seed Sam Querrey – a semi-finalist at Wimbledon last month – defeating Damir Dzumhur 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final.

Having beaten Rafael Nadal in Acapulco in March, the big-serving American will be hoping to claim his second title in Mexico this year.