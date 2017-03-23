Kevin Anderson Earns Kei Nishikori Showdown In Miami

Kevin Anderson will face last year's runner-up Kei Nishikori in the second round of the Miami Open, while Viktor Troicki and Dudi Sela also advanced.

South African Anderson made it through his first-round encounter with qualifier Dusan Lajovic, winning 6-2 7-5 at the ATP 1000 tournament on Wednesday.

Standing in Anderson's way is Japanese second seed Nishikori, who has reached at least the fourth round five times in his past seven appearances.

Troicki, meanwhile, avoided an upset to come away with a 5-7 6-3 6-1 victory over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, setting up a third-round match against third seed Milos Raonic.

Former world number one and 14-time grand-slam champion Rafael Nadal awaits Sela after the Israeli cruised past qualifier Christian Harrison 6-1 6-1.

SERVE SENDS ANDERSON THROUGH

With eight aces and 75 per cent of first serves won, Anderson emerged triumphant in the opening round.

Anderson also fended off three of four break points.

TROICKI, SELA ADVANCE

The Serb came from a set down to overcome Monteiro after almost two hours on court, which yielded four break points.

It was a much easier task for Sela, who wrapped up proceedings in less than an hour.

MIXED FORTUNES FOR AMERICAN HOPES

The likes of Jack Sock, John Isner and Sam Querrey may not hit the court until round two, but there was still plenty of American interest on Wednesday.

World number 108 Ernesto Escobedo put in the pick of the performances, beating Great Britain's Dan Evans 7-5 0-6 6-3, while Donald Young saw off Dustin Brown 6-3 1-6 6-2.

Jared Donaldson was too good for Kyle Edmund 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 and Taylor Fritz eased past Adam Pavlasek 6-2 6-3, but Ryan Harrison was no match for Fabio Fognini 6-4 7-5 while wildcard Michael Mmoh suffered a 6-3 6-2 defeat to Nicolas Mahut and Tim Smyczek was unable to hold off Guido Pella 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

There were also wins for Federico Delbonis, Jiri Vesely, Jeremy Chardy, Yoshihito Nishioka and Benoit Paire, while Jan-Lennard Struff progressed after Aljaz Bedene retired at 4-0 down in the second set having lost the first 7-5.