Kei Nishikori Hopeful Over Australian Open Fitness

World number five Kei Nishikori is hopeful he will be fit for the Australian Open as he battles a hip injury.

The Japanese star hurt his hip flexor during a three-set loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the Brisbane International final on Sunday.

Just a week out from the start of the year's first grand slam, the injury is a worry for the 2014 US Open runner-up.

He made the trip to Sydney but #Nishikori is out of tonight's #FAST4Tennis Showdown. Super sub @ThiemDomi steps in for Team World. pic.twitter.com/cs9HAGr0HI — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 9, 2017

But Nishikori, who pulled out of an exhibition event being played in Sydney on Monday, feels he just needs rest.

"I got injured during the match in the final. It's my hip flexor," he told Omnisport.

"It should be okay after a few days off. Hopefully I'll be ready for the Aussie Open next week."

Nishikori, considered a potential threat to win the title in Melbourne, has reached the quarter-finals at the tournament the past two years.