Kei Nishikori Advances Along With Big Three At Indian Wells

Kei Nishikori reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open and he was joined by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Japanese fourth seed Nishikori beat Daniel Evans in straight sets at Indian Wells on Sunday.

Former world number one and three-time defending champion Djokovic prevailed over Kyle Edmund.

Spanish fifth seed and Australian Open runner-up Rafael Nadal eased past Guido Pella, while four-time winner Federer barely raised a sweat in his routine victory against Stephane Robert.

Marin Cilic - the sixth seed and 2014 US Open champion - was upstaged by teenager Taylor Fritz in three sets.

NISHIKORI STAYS HOT

A finalist in Brisbane and Buenos Aires, Nishikori accounted for England's Evans 6-3 6-4.

Nishikori converted four of nine break points after 85 minutes on court as he prepares to face 25th seed Gilles Muller, who defeated Jiri Vesely 7-6 (7-1) 6-1.

FOUR-PEAT QUEST CONTINUES FOR NOVAK

Serbian second seed Djokovic was made to work for his 6-4 7-6 (7-5) win against Edmund.

Djokovic, who has struggled for form and consistency since his shock second-round loss at the Australian Open, was not at his best but still managed to set up a showdown with Juan Martin del Potro.

Del Potro - the 31st seed - downed Federico Delbonis 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

NADAL CRUISES IN SECOND ROUND

It was a routine victory for Nadal, who saw off Pella 6-3 6-2 earlier on Sunday.

Runner-up at Acapulco, Nadal won the last five games to book another potentially epic meeting with fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

COOL, CALM AND COLLECTED FROM FEDERER

There was only going to be one winner as Federer eased past French veteran Robert 6-2 6-1.

Australian Open champion Federer used his trademark backhand and approach play to blitz the 36-year-old without facing a break point.

FRITZ STUNS CILIC

American youngster Fritz posted the biggest win of his career after shocking Cilic 4-6 7-5 6-4.

Fritz dropped the opening set and had the trainer out on court but the 19-year-old never gave up for his first win against a top-10 player.

While Cilic departed, Grigor Dimitrov, Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sack and Alexander Zverev were among the seeds to progress.