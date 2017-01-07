Karolina Pliskova Thrashes Alize Cornet In Brisbane International Final

Karolina Pliskova enhanced her credentials as a contender for the Australian Open by thrashing Alize Cornet in the final of the Brisbane International.

The Czech, who will rise to a career-high ranking of fifth as a result of her seventh WTA Tour title, has demonstrated impressive form all week and took just 19 minutes to wrap up the opening set on Saturday.

Cornet put up a better fight in set two, but the aggressive Pliskova was still far too strong and cruised to a 6-0 6-3 victory.

Pliskova won 90 per cent of her first-service points and hit 30 winners in a dominant display.

The gracious Cornet suggested it may not be long before Pliskova breaks through at a major event.

"Of course, I'm disappointed, I wish I had done better, but congratulations Karolina, you were way too good for me," said the Frenchwoman at the on-court presentation.

"I bet you're going to win a slam very soon, so good luck."

Pliskova's success came in her first tournament under the guidance of David Kotyza, the former coach of fellow Czech Petra Kvitova.

"It's our first week, so I think it's not bad," said the champion with a smile.