Karolina Pliskova Staying Cool Despite Australian Open Dominance

Karolina Pliskova is refusing to get carried away with her Australian Open form despite another dominant performance.

The Czech fifth seed needed just 59 minutes to crush teenager Anna Blinkova 6-0 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

Pliskova, the US Open runner-up, is considered among the favourites to win the year's first grand slam and has lost just four games in the first two rounds.

But while the 24-year-old is satisfied with her performances, she is unwilling to look too far ahead.

"I'm feeling pretty good on the court, confident. I have some matches already that I won this year. I didn't lose yet, which is also good thing," Pliskova, who has won seven straight matches to start the year, said.

"I think I'm playing good. Even the opponents were not that high level, I would say, but still, I felt pretty good out there.

"Third round is going to definitely more tough than the first two.

"Also, people are talking I have a good chance to win a grand slam, but we are just in third round, so let's see."

Pliskova's first two opponents have been ranked outside the top 100, while she faces Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the third round.