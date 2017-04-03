Johanna Konta To Miss Charleston Open Through Injury And Illness

Johanna Konta has been forced to pull out of this week's Charleston Open due to a shoulder injury and a bout of sickness.

The world number seven secured her second WTA Tour crown of the year on Saturday with a straight-sets defeat of Caroline Wozniacki at the Miami Open.

But any momentum gained from that triumph may have been stalled somewhat with the news Konta will play no part in the Premier clay-court event in Charleston.

Biggest title so far for Jo Konta. First British woman to win Miami Open. Second best player in the world on results so far this year — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) April 1, 2017

"I'm very sorry to have to withdraw from Charleston, this is a great tournament and I was really looking forward to taking part," Konta said.

"I was battling a slight shoulder injury and sickness during Miami which has taken hold since the end of the tournament."