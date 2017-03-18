Jack Sock Ousts Kei Nishikori To Set Up Roger Federer Clash

Jack Sock will appear in his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final after defeating Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 at the BNP Paribas Open, setting up a clash with Roger Federer.

Sock continued his fine start to 2017 – the world number 18 has already won titles in Auckland and Delray Beach – by beating a top-five opponent for the first time at the eighth attempt.

However, he will face a fresh Federer in the semis after the Swiss was given a walkover against Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out of their match through illness.

Lol. Had to hit it 🤓😜 pic.twitter.com/llDCeVKEVR — Jack Sock (@JackSock) March 16, 2017

Sock had to fend off two break points in his opening service game, but Nishikori was unable to replicate the American's feat, falling 2-0 down and failing to recover until the second set.

The Japanese broke Sock twice to force a decider, but his frustrations returned when he dropped serve in the opening game.

Nishikori had five chances to try to restore parity, but Sock ground it out to hold and move 4-1 clear en route to a deserved triumph.