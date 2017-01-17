Ivo Karlovic And Horacio Zeballos Set Australian Open Record

OMNISPORT

Ivo Karlovic and Horacio Zeballos set an Australian Open record during an epic five-setter at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Karlovic, the Croatian 20th seed, eventually prevailed 6-7 (6-8) 3-6 7-5 6-2 22-20 in five hours and 14 minutes on Court 19.

The duo broke the record for longest match by number of games in the tie-break era at Melbourne Park.

The 84 games beat the 83 played by Andy Roddick and Younes El Aynaoui as the American claimed victory in their 2003 quarter-final.

Karlovic sent down 75 aces in his comeback win, secured when Zeballos framed a forehand, which also bettered the previous Australian Open record of 51 set by Joachim Johansson against Andre Agassi in 2005.

The pair fell well short of the all-time record 183 games played by John Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010.