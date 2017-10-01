Istomin Takes Chengdu Title as Injury Forces Baghdatis Retirement

OMNISPORT

Denis Istomin lifted the Chengdu Open trophy after Marcos Baghdatis was forced to retire through injury in Sunday's final.

Trailing 3-2 in the opening set, Baghdatis slumped to the floor in clear distress after serving at 15-30.

The 32-year-old was quickly comforted by his opponent, who placed a towel under Baghdatis' head as the Cypriot was attended to by a physio.

It was soon clear that Baghdatis, who had been seeking his first title since 2010, was unable to continue, meaning Istomin was crowned the champion in an anti-climactic end to the tournament.

The Chengdu Open's official Twitter account later attributed Baghdatis' retirement to a back injury.

Istomin is now a two-time winner on the ATP World Tour, this latest triumph following his breakthrough tournament victory in Nottingham two years ago.