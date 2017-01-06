Injured Garbine Muguruza Vows To Be Fit For Australian Open

Garbine Muguruza allayed concerns that she may miss the Australian Open despite retiring from her Brisbane International semi-final against Alize Cornet due to injury and fatigue.

The French Open champion limped off at Pat Rafter Arena on Friday after being troubled by her right thigh and struggling with tiredness during her last-four match against the unseeded Frenchwoman.

Muguruza received treatment at 4-1 down in the first set, but the world number seven was unable to continue just 10 days before the first grand slam of the year.

But the Spaniard said she will be fit to play in Melbourne, where she has never progressed beyond the fourth round.

"It will not stop me [from playing the Australian Open]," said the 23-year-old.

"There's pain in my abductor, but I am also fatigued.

"I felt a little exhausted from my two long matches and I was far from 100 per cent. I tried but Alize was playing so well."

Cornet's run to the final, where she will face Elina Svitolina or Karolina Pliskova, ensures she will be seeded in the Australian Open.