'If he's on, you never know' - Djokovic feared Verdasco upset
Having saved five match points against Fernando Verdasco in Doha earlier this month, Novak Djokovic was wary of the Spaniard in Melbourne.
OMNISPORT
Novak Djokovic was braced for a shock early departure from the Australian Open after being drawn against Fernando Verdasco.
The six-time and reigning champion, aiming for a third successive triumph at Melbourne Park, defeated the experienced Spaniard 6-1 7-5 (7-4) 6-2 on Tuesday.
Djokovic had every reason to be worried when the draw was made, Verdasco having stunned compatriot Rafael Nadal in five sets in the first round last year.
Speaking to Channel 7 after his convincing victory, Djokovic said: "When I saw the draw I thought to myself, 'this is the only match I'm going to focus on', because I might finish off early in the tournament - if he's on, you never know.
"I managed to really start well with a great intensity, [the] first and third sets went really well. The second set was a gamble."
Djokovic is a popular figure in Australia, having won the first of his 12 grand slam singles titles on Rod Laver Arena in 2008.
Discussing his emotions upon returning Down Under, he said: "It feels like home.
"It feels like coming back to the place where I had an incredible amount of beautiful memories.
"Every time I land in Melbourne I get to relive all those memories, so thank you all for coming out.
"Thanks for filling out the arena. The second day of a grand slam and you already see a packed house. It's a fantastic feeling for a player."