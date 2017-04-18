Han Xinyun Out Of Biyuan Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open

Seventh seed Han Xinyun suffered a crushing defeat to Zarina Diyas in the first round of the Biyuan Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open on Tuesday.

Han was unceremoniously dumped out on day two of the hard-court tournament in her homeland, losing 6-2 6-0 to the world number 239 from Kazakhstan.

The unseeded Diyas needed only 61 minutes to send Han packing after her struggling opponent only won 39 per cent of points on her first serve and was broken six times.

There was no such trouble for fifth seed Zheng Saisai and sixth seed Kurumi Nara, who beat Lu Jiajing and Zhu Lin respectively in straight sets.

Riko Sawayanagi, Shiho Akita, Arina Rodionova, Su Jeong-jang and Sabina Sharipova also made it through to round two.